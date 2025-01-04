Saad scored three goals on six shots in Friday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Saad has scored in just three games this season, but each of those performances have included multiple goals. He scored once in each period Friday, netting the Blues' last three tallies to complete the natural hat trick. Saad had gone 10 games without a point prior to Friday, and he was scratched three times in that span, so he really needed a game like this. He's at seven goals, 13 points, 52 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 34 appearances this season. It's too soon to tell if this will be the effort that jump-starts his offense.