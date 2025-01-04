Parayko notched an assist, two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Parayko has a goal, five assists and a plus-9 rating over his last five contests. The 31-year-old is in the midst of a career year, and he's arguably been the Blues' best defenseman. He's up to six goals, 16 helpers, 74 shots on net, 60 hits, 96 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 40 appearances. Parayko has never earned a 40-point season, but that could change if he maintains this scoring pace in the second half.