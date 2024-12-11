Holloway scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-2, added two hits and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Holloway extended his point streak to seven games when he set up a Zachary Bolduc tally in the first period. The 23-year-old Holloway then scored for the second game in a row with the winning tally 1:40 into overtime. During his streak, he has six goals and five assists while filling a middle-six role. He's up to 10 goals (three game-winners), 19 points, 69 shots on net, 51 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 29 appearances. It took him 89 contests over his first two years combined to compile 18 points, so his stock is rising fast -- don't hesitate to add him in fantasy.