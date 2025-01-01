Holloway delivered a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Chicago in the Winter Classic outdoor game.

He was in the right place at the right time -- Justin Faulk's shot rang the post and went right to Holloway, who settled the puck and scored before Petr Mrazek could even react. He has four goals, three assists and 15 shots in his last four games after slogging thorough a six-game point drought. Overall, Holloway has 14 goals, 12 assists and 93 shots in 39 games this season. His breakout is official.