Binnington stopped 28 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Binnington has alternated wins and losses over his last four outings, but he's given up just nine goals in that span. The Islanders' second line controlled the scoring Saturday, with Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson responsible for the goals on Binnington's ledger. The 31-year-old goalie is now 6-9-1 through 17 appearances, adding a 3.04 GAA and an .891 save percentage. Those ratios aren't great, but his playing time can't be ignored in fantasy -- at least as long as he continues to see the vast majority of the starts over Joel Hofer.