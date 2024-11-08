Buchnevich provided two assists Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Utah.

Buchnevich registered the primary assist on each of St. Louis' goals in the loss, and it was his third multi-point effort of the season. The left-shot winger added one shot, one hit and a minus-2 rating in 18:37 of ice time. Buchnevich has been streaky early on in the season -- seven of his nine points have come in three games combined. The 29-year-old is in a three-way tie for second on the team in points, and overall, he's up to four goals, five assists, seven PIM, 24 shots, 10 blocks, nine hits, five takeaways and an even plus-minus rating over 14 outings.