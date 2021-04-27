Tarasenko scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in a 4-1 win over Colorado.
Tarasenko finished off a chance in the slot with the man advantage to open the scoring midway through the first period. The 29-year-old had been mired in a six-game goal drought coming into the night and Monday's tally was just his second on the power play in 22 games this season.
