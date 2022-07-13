Bitten signed a two-year, two-way contract with St. Louis on Wednesday.

Bitten has yet to make his NHL debut despite spending the last four seasons playing in the minors. Selected by the Canadiens in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old winger is coming off a decent campaign with the AHL Springfield last year in which he generated 10 goals and 14 assists during the regular season before adding another 21 points in 18 postseason contests. If he can carry the momentum from his playoff performance into training camp, Bitten may be in line for that debut this year.