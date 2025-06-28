Simpson was the 79th overall pick by Boston in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Simpson was one of the best high school players in the state of Minnesota last season, finishing with 49 goals and 83 points in 31 games for Shakopee. He joined Tri-City of the USHL late in the year and scored a whopping seven goals in nine games. Simpson's speed is outstanding and his puck skills are clearly above average. We need to see how this all plays out against better competition, which will start this fall when he heads off to the University of North Dakota.