Wotherspoon scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

The first-period tally was Wotherspoon's first NHL goal, coming in his 76th appearance over three seasons. The 27-year-old blueliner has just two points, 18 shots on net, 30 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 23 outings in 2024-25. He's been a part-time player for much of this campaign, but he could get steadier playing time until one of Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) or Hampus Lindholm (lower body) can return to bolster Boston's blue line.