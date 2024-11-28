Zacha scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

With the score tied 3-3 midway through the third period, Zacha tipped home an Andrew Peeke shot from the point, then gave Boston an insurance tally less than three minutes later. Zacha snapped a six-game point drought with the eruption, and on the season he's managed just five goals and 10 points in 24 contests, a sluggish performance that can largely be attributed to the Bruins' floundering power play -- the 27-year-old center has just one PP point, an assist, despite averaging a career-high 3:35 a game in ice time with the man advantage.