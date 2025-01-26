Carrier scored a goal on two shots and blocked six shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Carrier has six points and a plus-7 rating over his last 10 contests. The 28-year-old defenseman got his first goal of the campaign at 3:34 of the third period, tying the game at 3-3 and ultimately forcing overtime. The blueliner is up to 17 points, 47 shots on net, 46 hits, 83 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 46 appearances between the Canadiens and the Predators. He's been a natural fit in Montreal's top four and is playing well enough to be a depth option in fantasy.