Caufield had two assists, four shots on net, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Caufield has seven assists over his last five outings, giving him 13 assists along with 17 goals. The four hits were a season high, but physicality typically isn't part of his game. Caufield remains the team leader in tallies but has gone a season-long seven games (17 shots) without one. The normally productive first line has slumped of late with just three goals over the last nine games.