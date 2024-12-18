Slafkovsky scored a goal on two shots and recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Buffalo.

Slafkovsky's second-period goal was his first in nine outings and just the third of the season. He earlier had a hand in the first of Patrik Laine's three power-play tallies. Slafkovsky opened the season with six points over the first six games while skating on the top line before a shoulder injury forced him to miss three contests. Upon his return, Slafkovsky was moved to the second line and was unable to sustain a similar scoring pace. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis moved him back to the top unit for the last two games, which could trigger a scoring surge. When Slafkovsky skated on the top line during the latter half of the 2023-24 season, he posted 16-19-35 over 41 appearances.