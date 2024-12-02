Hutson logged an assist, three shots on net, one block, one hit and four PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Boston.

Hutson was involved Montreal's second goal, which set off a mini-rally and put pressure on the Bruins, which had been cruising for most of the game. The helper was his third assist in as many games and gave the rookie 14 for the season. Hutson has proven himself to be a legit playmaker. He's a regular on the second power-play unit, but there's a chance he could eventually play alongside Mike Matheson on the top unit.