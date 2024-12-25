Brannstrom has been scratched in five of the Canucks' last eight games after sitting out Monday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Brannstrom played a significant role early in the season as Derek Forbort was out due a personal situation and a knee injury. Now that Forbort is healthy, Brannstrom's playing time has dropped as the two defensemen compete for one spot on the third pairing. The 25-year-old has seven points, 29 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 26 appearances in his first year with the Canucks.