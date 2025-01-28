Miller scored a power-play goal on two shots and added five PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Miller dropped the mitts with Brayden Schenn early in the first period. In the end, Miller would get the last laugh, as his second-period tally ended up being the game-winner. He ended a nine-game goal drought, a span in which he managed a modest four assists. The 31-year-old center is up to nine goals, 34 points (13 on the power play), 81 shots on net, 87 hits, 37 PIM and a minus-4 rating across 39 appearances in a top-six role this season.