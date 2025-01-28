Lankinen stopped 24 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Vancouver built a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, and Lankinen made sure St. Louis never got within striking distance of tying it up. The 29-year-old goalie has won back-to-back starts to give him 18 victories on the season, setting a new career high. Through eight outings in January, Lankinen is 4-2-2 with a 2.48 GAA and .898 save percentage, and he figures to continue seeing an increased workload as long as Thatcher Demko (3.52 GAA, .852 save percentage on the month) is struggling.