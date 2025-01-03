Hoglander notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Hoglander has two helpers and six shots on net over his last four games. That's an improvement on what he did for much of November and December, which saw him suffer through a 21-game point drought. Still, the 24-year-old winger is in a fourth-line without power-play time, so it's tough to trust any gains in his scoring will stick in the long run. He has seven points, 34 shots on net, 38 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 35 appearances this season.