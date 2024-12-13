Blueger logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Blueger has three helpers over his last four contests to bounce back from a five-game slump. He helped out on goals by Danton Heinen and Carson Soucy in the first period. Blueger dropped to the fourth line Thursday to accommodate the return of center J.T. Miller, but the lopsided nature of this game allowed Blueger to play 16:10. His ice time may be reduced going forward, though he's still a key defensive forward for the Canucks. The 30-year-old has 13 points, 31 shots on net, 39 hits, 13 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 28 appearances.