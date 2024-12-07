Protas scored an empty-net goal on three shots in 15:21 of ice time Friday in a 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Protas provided the Caps with an insurance marker at 19:03 of the final frame, his ninth goal of the campaign. The Belarusian winger is eight points shy of setting a new career high, and his 15:10 of average ice time in 2024-25 is his highest mark in four years as a professional. Protas is fourth on Washington in scoring -- the 23-year-old has provided nine goals, 13 assists and a plus-11 rating through 26 games.