Protas (foot) won't suit up Friday in Game 3 versus the Canadiens, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Protas will miss his ninth straight game due to the injury, but the fact that he was a game-time decision Friday is encouraging. He'll turn toward trying to be available Sunday in Game 4 instead. Once healthy, Protas should resume being a force on offense at even strength, though likely in a middle-six role since Anthony Beauvillier is thriving on the top line early in the playoffs.