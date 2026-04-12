Protas scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Protas opened the scoring at 1:39 of the second period and also assisted on a Tom Wilson goal later in that frame. The 25-year-old forward has racked up five points and nine shots on net over his last four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. Protas is up to 25 goals, 52 points, 156 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 32 hits and a plus-20 rating over 74 appearances. While he hasn't matched last year's 66-point breakout regular season, he's still been a quality fantasy option in a middle-six role.