Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Picks up pair of points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Protas scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.
Protas opened the scoring at 1:39 of the second period and also assisted on a Tom Wilson goal later in that frame. The 25-year-old forward has racked up five points and nine shots on net over his last four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. Protas is up to 25 goals, 52 points, 156 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 32 hits and a plus-20 rating over 74 appearances. While he hasn't matched last year's 66-point breakout regular season, he's still been a quality fantasy option in a middle-six role.
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