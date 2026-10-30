Protas notched a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

Protas is starting to warm up -- he's earned three points over his last two games. The 25-year-old forward also has seven shots on net in that span. Protas is filling a middle-six role as a primarily defensive forward. He once again lacks a power-play spot, which could make his offense more streaky. Over 12 outings, he has a goal, four assists, 16 shots on net, seven hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.