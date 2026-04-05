Protas scored a goal, supplied an assist and placed four shots on net in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

Protas made an immediate impact upon his return to the lineup following his two-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old forward picked up the primary helper on Dylan Strome's goal before scoring an unassisted tally himself in the second period. Overall, Protas has 24 goals, 25 assists, 151 shots on net, 32 hits and 39 blocked shots across 71 games this season. He is in a great spot to continue producing on Washington's top line, giving him a strong chance to secure 50 or more points for a second straight year.