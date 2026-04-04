Capitals' Aliaksei Protas: Playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Protas (upper body) will return to action versus Buffalo on Saturday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Protas missed the last two games with the injury. He has 23 goals, 24 assists and 147 shots on goal over 70 games this season. He should return to the top line, alongside Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin.
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