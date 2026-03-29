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Protas (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Protas was injured in a collision with former teammate Nic Dowd in the first period. The 25-year-old Protas can be considered day-to-day for now, though he'll have a couple of days to recover before the Capitals' next game Tuesday versus the Flyers.

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