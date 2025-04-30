Protas (foot) is expected to be in the lineup versus the Canadiens in Wednesday's Game 5, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Protas warmed up on the fourth line, which suggests he'll be eased back in after a 10-game absence. The 24-year-old Protas was superb at even strength in the regular season, earning 30 goals and 36 assists over 76 games. He had just six special-teams points -- five shorthanded and one on the power play.