Protas (foot) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and could be ready to play in Game 4 against Montreal on Sunday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

After being cut by a skate, Protas has been absent for the Capitals' last nine games, including the first three contests of Washington's first-round playoff series versus the Canadiens. The 24-year-old forward would provide an offensive boost if he receives the green light to return to the lineup. Protas broke out in 2024-25 with 30 goals and 66 points in 76 regular-season appearances.