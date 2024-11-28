Strome scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

Strome had gone three games without a multi-point effort, and he was quiet until the third period Wednesday. He stepped up with a goal to tie the game at 3-3, then helped out on Tom Wilson's game-winning tally. Strome has earned 10 multi-point efforts in 22 outings this season, racking up seven goals, 24 helpers, 36 shots on net and a plus-18 rating. It took a couple of games for the Capitals' offense to find its way without Alex Ovechkin (fibula), but it looks like Strome can play a leading role on his own for a team that has displayed resilience and confidence so far.