Strome notched three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 1 of their first-round series.

After Strome delivered a career-best campaign centering Alex Ovechkin, the duo maintained their chemistry to kick off the postseason. Strome was red hot to close out the regular season, and he doesn't seem intent on slowing down any time soon -- through 10 contests in April, he's produced six goals and 15 points, including three goals and eight points on the power play.