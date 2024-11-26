Chychrun tallied a goal, two assists and three shots during Monday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.
Chychrun continues to dazzle in his first full season with the Capitals, having posted six goals and 12 points in 16 games. The 26-year-old is likely to experience some regression in the goal-scoring department as he is benefitting from a whopping 17.9% shooting rate, but Chychrun is likely to set new career-highs in goals and points as long as he can stay healthy -- and cash in on a hefty new contract should he make it to unrestricted free agency in the summer.
More News
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Goes top shelf in win•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Excellent in return•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Removed from IR•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: Not playing Friday•
-
Capitals' Jakob Chychrun: In regular jersey at practice•