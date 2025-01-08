Thompson was the first off the ice during Wednesday's morning skate, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports, indicating that he'll defend the home crease against the Canucks.

Thompson and Charlie Lindgren have alternated starts for most of the season, and that trend will continue Wednesday. However, Thompson is in the midst of a hot streak that could earn him some additional looks if it continues, as he's gone 4-0-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .935 save percentage over his last four starts. The Canucks have had a middling offense this year, as they're tied for 14th in the NHL with 3.05 goals per game.