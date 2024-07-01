Roy signed a six-year, $34.5 million contract with the Capitals on Monday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Roy had five goals, 25 points, a plus-21 rating, 42 PIM, 152 hits and 197 blocks in 81 regular-season games with LA in 2023-24. As you'd suspect given the size of Roy's contract, the 29-year-old will likely serve in a top-four capacity, but the Capitals do have significant depth on the blue line now between Roy, Jakob Chychrun, Martin Fehervary, Rasmus Sandin, John Carlson, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Ethan Bear. It will be interesting to see how the Capitals' defensive situation shakes out.