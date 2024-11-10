Sgarbossa scored a goal, dished an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

Sgarbossa set up a Rasmus Sandin goal early in the third period before scoring one of his own later in the frame. The 32-year-old Sgarbossa has shuffled back and forth between the NHL roster and AHL Hershey lately, offering a challenge to Hendrix Lapierre's spot as the third-line center. Sgarbossa is at two points, one shots on net, two PIM and a plus-2 rating through three appearances. He offers limited scoring upside even as part of a deeper-than-expected Capitals offense.