Milano (upper body) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Milano remains without a clear recovery timeline -- though this move will keep him out for at least the rest of November -- and the team could use the cap space now that Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve. Even once cleared to play, the 28-year-old Milano was struggling to get into the lineup ahead of Jakub Vrana, so don't be surprised if Milano ends up on waivers or even in the minors later in the campaign.