Milano (upper body) is not expected back in the short term after head coach Spencer Carbery told reporters Friday, "It's still a ways away from him getting into games. He's been out for a significant amount of time, so we're going to need at least a week of practice to get him back up and running," Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Milano has been on the shelf since Nov. 6 versus the Predators, a stretch of 29 games out of the lineup. Even once cleared to return, Milano is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and will likely need to compete with Jakub Vrana for a spot in the lineup. Given his uncertain return to action and inability to firmly cement himself in the lineup, fantasy players probably should be looking at alternative depth options.