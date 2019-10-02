Comrie has yet to join the Coyotes due to visa issues, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Comrie was claimed off waivers after he was waived by Winnipeg, and still hasn't met his new team. The 2013 second round pick posted a 2.69 GAA and .917 save percentage with AHL Manitoba last season, and will likely head to the AHL anyways. With Comrie waiting on a visa, and Antti Raanta (lower body) heading to the minors for a conditioning stint, Adin Hill is expected to back up starter Darcy Kuemper.