Coyotes' Eric Comrie: Hung up with visa
Comrie has yet to join the Coyotes due to visa issues, Catherine Silverman of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Comrie was claimed off waivers after he was waived by Winnipeg, and still hasn't met his new team. The 2013 second round pick posted a 2.69 GAA and .917 save percentage with AHL Manitoba last season, and will likely head to the AHL anyways. With Comrie waiting on a visa, and Antti Raanta (lower body) heading to the minors for a conditioning stint, Adin Hill is expected to back up starter Darcy Kuemper.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.