Castagna was selected 70th overall by the Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Ranked No. 91 amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Castagna spent this past season playing for St. Andrew's College, a Canadian high school. He finished the year with 29 goals and 72 points in 50 games. Castagna skates well and has some bite to his game, making him an intriguing long-term option for the Coyotes. Castagna is committed to Cornell University, where he will arrive this fall and seems likely to spent at least two or three years.