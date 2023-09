Diliberatore signed a professional tryout agreement with the Coyotes on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Diliberatore split last season between the AHL and ECHL affiliates of the Golden Knights and the Penguins. He had just five points in 30 AHL games while adding four points in 23 contests in the ECHL. The defenseman may receive little more than an AHL contract if he does enough to impress the Coyotes' brass at camp.