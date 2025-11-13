David Kampf: Placed on unconditional waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kampf was put on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Thursday.
Kampf was suspended by the Maple Leafs after he left AHL Toronto last week. The Maple Leafs were unable to trade away his rights and the two sides mutually agreed to release Kampf. The 30-year-old will be free to sign with anyone, should he pass through waivers.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Placed on waivers Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Cleared to play•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Unavailable for Thursday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Not in action Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Won't play Saturday•