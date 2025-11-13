default-cbs-image
Kampf was put on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Thursday.

Kampf was suspended by the Maple Leafs after he left AHL Toronto last week. The Maple Leafs were unable to trade away his rights and the two sides mutually agreed to release Kampf. The 30-year-old will be free to sign with anyone, should he pass through waivers.

