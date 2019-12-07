David Sklenicka: Headed for KHL
Sklenicka and the Canadiens have mutually agreed to terminate his contract and he will now play in the KHL, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Sklenicka registered three points over seven games with AHL Laval but has opted to return overseas to continue his hockey career. He could return to the NHL system down the road, though it's far from a guarantee.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.