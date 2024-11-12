Markstrom was the first goaltender off the ice at the morning skate, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports, indicating he will guard the road goal versus Florida on Tuesday.

Markstrom has four wins in his last five outings while posting a .919 save percentage and one shutout. He has a 7-4-1 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 12 appearances this campaign. Florida has won seven consecutive contests and ranks fifth in the league with 3.80 goals per game in 2024-25.