Markstrom conceded four goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4. The fifth marker was an empty-netter.

Markstrom allowed more than three goals for the first time this postseason, and the Devils were unable to overcome a 3-2 deficit in the second period, even with Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) exiting the game. Markstrom is down to a 1-3 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.53 GAA over four playoff outings. The 35-year-old and his club are now on the brink of elimination ahead of Game 5, which takes place in Raleigh on Tuesday.