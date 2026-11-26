Markstrom stopped 25 of 28 shots on net in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Markstrom earned his second consecutive win during Wednesday's contest. His performance was highlighted by keeping a clean sheet throughout the first period and the majority of the third. Overall, the 36-year-old netminder now has an 8-4-1 record, a 2.63 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 14 outings this season. With a 5-2-0 record over his last seven appearances, Markstrom is trending towards having staying value in all two-goalie fantasy formats moving forward.