Markstrom turned aside 23 of 24 shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Markstrom anchored the Panthers to his second consecutive win in Saturday's clash, as he gave up just one power-play tally near the end of the contest. Overall, the 36-year-old netminder is up to a 6-3-1 record, a shutout, a 2.41 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 11 appearances this season. He's proven to be one of the steadier high-level goaltending option this season, as he's yet to allow more than four goals in a game. Markstrom is a must-start in all two-goalie fantasy formats moving forward.