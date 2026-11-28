Markstrom stopped 24 of 26 shots on net in Friday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Markstrom did enough to outduel Washington's Logan Thompson down the stretch in Friday's contest, as the former kept the Capitals off the board across the final seven minutes of the game while Florida's offense grabbed two goals. With the win, the 36-year-old Markstrom now has a 9-4-1 record, a 2.58 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 15 appearances this season. He ranks among the NHL's top 15 goaltenders in both wins and GAA, making him a stable fantasy option in all standard two-goalie formats moving forward. With a victory in five of his last six outings, Markstrom could challenge the 30-win mark for the first time since his time with the Flames during the 2021-22 regular season.