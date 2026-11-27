Markstrom will draw the road start in Friday's clash against the Capitals, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Markstrom will make his fourth consecutive start Friday in hopes of extending his win streak to three games. Overall, the 36-year-old backstop has been a reliable option for Florida this season, as he's compiled an 8-4-1 record, a 2.63 GAA, a shutout and an .894 save percentage over 14 appearances. Despite Friday's tough matchup against the Capitals, who rank seventh in the NHL with 3.59 goals per game this season, Markstrom should be started with confidence in fantasy moving forward.