Markstrom made 49 saves Tuesday in the Devils' 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5 of their first-round series.

With New Jersey on the brink of elimination, Markstrom did everything he could to keep his team alive -- the Devils were outshot 19-4 in extra time, but the 35-year-old netminder finally got beaten by Sebastian Aho on a Carolina power play 4:17 into the second OT. Markstrom had an up-and-down regular season but still posted respectable numbers with a 26-16-6 record, 2.50 GAA and .900 save percentage, and with one year left on his current contract he should be back as the Devils' No. 1 goalie in 2025-26.