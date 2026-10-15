Markstrom (undisclosed) won't be available for Thursday's home game against the Canucks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Akira Schmid was already slated to start Thursday's matchup, but Markstrom won't be able to dress as the backup after also missing Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets. Head coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Markstrom will likely return against Ottawa on Wednesday, so it appears as though the netminder will also be unavailable Saturday against Seattle. Schmid will presumably continue to operate as the top goaltender in Markstrom's absence, while Cooper Black will be available as the No. 2 option.